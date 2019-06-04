NewsSportBusinessViewsLifePropertyMotorsTechFarming
Road restrictions in place around Doonbeg ahead of Trump visit

The US president at Trump International Golf Links and Hotel. File image
By Digital Desk staff
Tuesday, June 04, 2019 - 07:16 AM

Road restrictions are already in place around Doonbeg in Clare ahead of this week's visit by US president Donald Trump.

Doonbeg village remains open for business, but there is restricted access for traffic on the N67 and Trump International Golf Links and Hotel is closed to the public.

President Trump arrives at Shannon Airport tomorrow afternoon, where he will meet the Taoiseach Leo Varadkar, before travelling by helicopter to Doonbeg.

More than 30 organisations are expected to take part in protests during Mr Trump's visit.

Joe Caulfield is a US citizen living in Offaly who voted for Mr Trump and he supports the visit:

"I wouldn't tell anybody whether they could or couldn't protest, everybody should protest if they feel the need to do so," said Mr Caulfield.

"But, Leo Varakdar has been in Washington DC twice in the last year and a half.

"And I think Leo Varakdar himself should return the same level, nothing more nothing less, the same level of courtesy he received on those two visits."

Donald Trump playing golf at Doonbeg last year.

Mr Trump is due to hold talks with British Prime Minister Theresa May today, the second day of his state visit to the UK.

Thousands of activists are expected in central London as the US president meets Mrs May, although the policing operation will mean they cannot demonstrate outside the entrance to Downing Street.

But while the PM hosts Mr Trump, opposition leader Jeremy Corbyn will be gearing up to address demonstrators “in solidarity with those he’s attacked in America, around the world and in our own country”.

The Labour leader, who refused an invitation to Monday evening’s state banquet, is due to be joined by other political parties including members of the Liberal Democrats and the Green Party.

- additional reporting by Press Association

