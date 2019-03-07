NewsSportBusinessViewsLifePropertyMotorsTechFarming
Road deaths up 30% so far this year

Thursday, March 07, 2019 - 04:34 PM
By Denise O’Donoghue

Road deaths have increased by nearly 30% in 2019, gardaí say.

Of the 34 people who have lost their lives in fatal road traffic collisions, 25 have either been a driver or passenger.

  • 34 people have died on Irish roads this year, up nine on last year;

  • Drivers and passengers account for nearly three quarters of all road fatalities;

  • One in three of the 82 vehicular fatalities in 2018 had no safety belt on;

  • Appeal to all road users to think and be safe every journey.

An Garda Síochána are appealing to every road user to use the road as safely as they possibly can.

"This increase in road deaths is significant and affects all parts of the country," said Chief Superintendent Paul Cleary of the Garda National Roads Policing Bureau.

"Every fatality has a devastating impact on family, friends and their local community. I call on every road user to play their part to make the roads safer.

"Think road safety every journey, and do everything you can to make the roads safer for all road users."

In 2018, nearly one in three of vehicular fatalities had no safety belt on at the time of the collision. Early investigations indicate this trend is continuing into 2019. Other factors such as excessive or inappropriate speed (weather or road conditions) and intoxicated driving are also significant factors in fatal road traffic collisions.

"Initial information from fatal collisions in 2019 reveal that excessive or inappropriate speeding, intoxicated driving and lack of safety belts appear time and time again," said Chief Superintendent Cleary.

In 2018, up to one in three of the people who died were not wearing a safety belt at the time of the collision. Safety belts are proven lifesavers and must be worn every journey, every time.

KEYWORDS

GardaRoad Deaths

