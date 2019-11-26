Road closures and parking restriction in Cork due to significant flooding risk

Commuters in Cork city have been advised to expect delays and plan their evening commute as tonight’s high-tide coincides with rush-hour.

Limited road closures and parking restrictions along several quays have now been announced, with some taking effect from lunchtime, and some remaining in place overnight.

While this morning’s high-tide passed with spot flooding along low-lying quays around Morrison’s Island and with no property damage, officials in Cork City Council said there is still a significant risk of flooding in the city with high-tide forecast at 5.13pm today.

They have confirmed that Wandesford Quay, South Terrace, Kyrls Quay and Lavitts Quay will all be closed to traffic from 4pm until 6.30pm tonight.

They have also announced that parking will not be permitted at Morrison’s Island, Union Quay, Father Mathew Quay and Frenches Quay from 1pm today until 7am tomorrow, when the next high-tide is forecast at 5.34am.

Earlier, Met Éireann weather advisory is in place for Wexford, Cork and Waterford as heavy rain hits Munster and Leinster.

The forecaster warned of a risk of coastal flooding due to high tides, rain and swell.

The advisory came into effect at 3am and remains in place until 8pm tonight.

Remnants of ex-Tropical Storm, Sebastian, reached Ireland overnight and brought with it heavy rain and strong winds.

- with reporting by Michelle McGlynn