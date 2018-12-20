NewsSportBusinessViewsLifePropertyMotorsTechFarming
Home»ireland

Road closed after sinkhole discovered in Monaghan

Thursday, December 20, 2018 - 10:34 PM
By Digital Desk staff

A second sinkhole has emerged in Co Monaghan near the same area which was affected by subsistence in September.

The LP4900 road at Drumgossatt, Magheracloone has been closed as a precaution this evening by Monaghan County Council.

File image

The nine-metre wide hole is located 35 metres from the local road on lands owned by Gyproc, a plasterboard manufacturer.

The company said that the sinkhole "is entirely separate" to the subsistence which occurred on the grounds of local GAA club Magheracloone Mitchells.

In that instance, the nearby Drumgossatt National School was initially evacuated after the collapse of a disused gypsum mine in the region.

READ MORE: HSE forecasts €50m overspend next year

Today's sinkhole was discovered "as part of their ongoing monitoring of Drumgossatt mine workings", Gyproc said.

“The investigations over the coming weeks will require Gyproc to locate plant and machinery along a section of the road and carry out drilling in close proximity to the road," a spokesperson for the company said.

Diversions are in place following the closure of the road, with Monaghan County Council saying it will remain so until further notice.

The R179 Regional Road between Carrickmacross and Kingscourt is unaffected and remains open.


KEYWORDS

MonaghanSinkhole

Related Articles

National school evacuated as sinkhole opens on grounds

More in this Section

Consider alternatives before calling ambulance, Northern Ireland Ambulance Service urge public

Number of sexual offences rise by 11.7%, CSO figures report

Belfast bouncing back from Primark fire as footfall figures soar

Supreme Court refuses to grant injunctions allowing elderly woman with dementia to be moved from nursing home to son's care


Lifestyle

How to make your kids more grateful at Christmas

7 expert beauty predictions for 2019, from ampoules to acne treatments

What the season means to me: Five Irish authors talk about they memories of Christmas past

Am I wrong to miss my girlfriend’s curves?

More From The Irish Examiner

Examviral

Start the search

for your new job

GO

Lotto Results

Wednesday, December 19, 2018

    • 1
    • 5
    • 19
    • 24
    • 27
    • 42
    • 44

Full Lotto draw results »