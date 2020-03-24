Road bowling gathering in defiance of ban slammed

Officials have condemned the holding of a road bowling match at which a large crowd congregated at the weekend, despite the sport being suspended during the coronavirus outbreak.

Ból Chumann na hÉireann, the sport’s governing body, issued an instruction on March 16 that its members were prohibited from playing, due to social distancing requirements.

Its spokesperson labelled last Sunday’s gathering, which blocked the Baile Mhúirne to Cúil Aodha road in Co Cork for a time, “irresponsible”.

More than 50 people were in attendance at the score, and gardaí were called to the scene.

“There was a large group of bowling people that did not adhere to our instructions,” said the spokesperson. “We have photos and I can’t believe how irresponsible people are being in this pandemic. Social distancing is a must.

“Ból Chumann na hÉireann were very clear with the message of no bowling, practising, or taking part in any bowling whatsoever.”

The organisation’s temporary ban on the sport, sanctioned by its secretary, Brendan Hayes, states: “No bowling activities whatever are allowed until further notice. This includes social bowling practice, unofficial bowling, or congregating for bowling purposes.

“Any breach will be dealt with firmly.”

PRO of the Gaeltacht Region of Ból Chumann na hÉireann, Micheál Ó Ceallacháin, said none of its bowlers was involved in the match.

“The Gaeltacht Region doesn’t know anything about it,” he said. “None of our members were there at all.”

Mr Ó Ceallacháin, who was involved in hosting the sport’s all-Ireland finals on the same stretch of road in Baile Mhúirne last year, estimated that the crowd of players and supporters on Sunday numbered as many as 100 people in total.

“They were there from 2pm ’til 6-6.30pm,” he said. “ They stopped traffic on the road. They were very unco-operative. They have no respect for anybody.

“The Gaeltacht Bowling position on it is it shouldn’t happen because there’s a lockdown on bowling. It’s unacceptable.”

He said, however, that this was not the first time that a group had descended on the locality from outside the area since the current ban on bowling was imposed.

“This gang were in Clondrohid the week before as well. They were asked to desist by local people, but they wouldn’t,” he said, adding that members of the group entered shops in Baile Mhúirne after Sunday’s score and failed to adhere to social distancing requirements.

“They were in the local shops after, but they didn’t partake in any of the protocols with regard to social distancing; no interest,” he said.

His fear is that the actions of such individuals will lead to the Government having to impose a national lockdown to restrict the spread of Covid-19.

A statement from the Gaeltacht Region said: “None of the players or supporters up the Coolea road were affiliated members or supporters of the Gaeltacht Region [and] were not local to the Gaeltacht Region.”