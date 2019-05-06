RNLI warn sailors to plan ahead following rescue off Co Clare

The RNLI is reminding sailors and boaters to always plan their passage.

It is after the lifeboat was tasked on a rescue mission yesterday off Co Clare when a motorboat ran aground.

It happened north of the mouth of the Scarriff River yesterday afternoon.

Two people on board were uninjured.

The hull of the vessel was not badly damaged and it was eventually towed to safe water.

Helm of the RNLI's rescue vessel, Eleanor Hooker, has this advice for anyone heading out on the water.

"People should plan their passage, study their charts and absolutely ask locals about hazards in that area or the area of their destination," said Ms Hooker.

"Carry a means of communication and tell people where you are going and when you anticipate arriving.

"That way if you are overdue, people will know."