RNLI and nearby boat rescue lone angler off coast of Cork

Two RNLI lifeboats rushed to help a lone angler whose boat broke down off the Cork coast yesterday morning.

Both Crosshaven and Kinsale RNLI lifeboats were launched at 11am to assist the boat which has broken down off Roberts Cove in a strengthening Force 6/7 westerly wind.

The angling boat Deora De was nearby and also responded to the distress call. It took the casualty vessel under tow towards Crosshaven and met with Crosshaven lifeboat a mile South of Roches Point.

Due to the poor sea state and in agreement with the skipper of the Deora De, they continued the tow to Roches Point and calmer water before handing over the tow to the lifeboat who then brought the vessel into Crosshaven.

Kinsale lifeboat was stood down when the Coast Guard were aware of the Deora De's intervention.

"The arrival of the angling boat Deora De so quickly helped a situation that could have been catastrophic as the casualty boat was only 100 metres from the rocks and had an anchor which was dragging, compounded by the vessel being anchored by the stern into the weather," said volunteer lifeboat press officer, Jon Mathers.

The RNLI thanked the skipper of the Deora De for his timely intervention.