Rita Corbett, mother of Limerick man murdered in US, dies aged 80

The mother of Irishman Jason Corbett, who was murdered by his wife and father-in-law, has died.

Rita Corbett, 80, from Limerick, had been in University Hospital Limerick for several weeks with health issues.

Her thirty-nine-year-old son, Jason, a business executive and father-of-two, died from head injuries after a sustained assault with a brick and a baseball bat at his family home in the town of Wallburg in the US on August 2, 2015.

Thomas Martens, a retired FBI agent with 30 years experience, and his 36-year-old daughter Molly Martens Corbett were convicted of Mr Corbett’s death by a US court in August 2017.

The Martens pair pleaded not guilty to the charges and claimed self-defence. Both are serving 20 to 25 jail terms in high-security prisons in the US.

Rita's daughter Tracey, who also lives in Limerick, and who now cares for Jason's children, Jack and Sarah, has paid an emotional tribute to her late and much-loved mother.

Writing on Facebook, she said:

My courageous resilient beautiful kind mother, my biggest advocate. You fought the good fight. Go gently now into the good night and be enveloped in the loving arms awaiting you.

Tracey described the last hours leading up to her mother’s passing and how difficult it was for her 84-year-old father John.

“He spends the last moments of a lifetime the only place he would want to be, holding the hand of his sweetheart with whom he shared over sixty years of marriage," she wrote.

“Dad is fit as fiddle and sharp as a tack. Almost the same as the woman he was going to visit in her place of Covid aftercare. Rita’s mind was razor sharp - but her body was failing her organ by organ.

"We wait in the foyer, no rushing visitors or evidence of the former rituals of life today. Complete quietness save for the nice receptionist taking calls who bears witness to the sorrow that is written on the faces of visitors - the end of life type.

Jason Corbett

"The call goes up, the nurse comes down, the door pushes open. The blue clad ministering angel of patients helps dad into gloves, mask, gown. Gentle delivered words; 'Don’t touch anything, you can’t stay long and you know this is at your own risk John'. 'I do,' Dad replies.

“Dad's freshly polished shoes squish along the corridor and ascends up the stairs for his last date.”

A niece of Mrs Corbett on the support group 'Justice for Jason' also paid a touching tribute to her late aunt.

Nuala said her aunt’s loss is immeasurable. “Most of all, Rita loved her family unconditionally. She was such a good mother and grandmother. And so proud, she liked nothing more than to sing the praises of them all.

Rita’s family were her biggest achievement and losing Jason was her greatest sorrow. Rita told me she always felt Jason was with her and now they are together forever. There is comfort in that.

“…we love you, we’ll miss you. We hope you have finally found the peace you lost when Jason was stolen from you."

She added: "Our beautiful Rita was reunited with her son Jason last (Sunday) night. It’s so hard to find the right words.... For as long as I can remember Rita has been in my life. She’s my mother’s best friend and sister. Her loss will be immeasurable to us all. But it does not compare to the loss felt by her husband John, her children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren.

“Rita was warm, loving, soft, welcoming, compassionate, resilient and forgiving. She had the best smile - that lit up a room. Rita and I shared a love of watching, Home and Away, and reading books. She loved Mills and Boon, maybe because she was a romantic and believed that love conquered all. Rita found great comfort and believed in her Angels.

“We wrap our collective arms around Rita’s family during this the saddest of times. Losing a wife and mother is one of the hearts greatest sorrows. Rita you are and will continue to be our sunshine”.