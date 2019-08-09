Risk of spot-flooding as heavy rain continues

Met Éireann is warning people across the country of the possibility of spot-flooding this morning.

It is after very heavy rain overnight with up to 40 millimetres falling in some places.

A status yellow rainfall warning ended at 7am this morning.

But meteorologist Cathal Nolan, from the Midland Weather Channel, says more bad weather is expected throughout the day.

"Certainly for the remainder of today we can expect to see some pretty inclement weather across the country," said Mr Nolan.

"Any early morning rain still lingering along the north coast is expected to clear away.

"That in turn is expected to be followed by showers initially across the southern half of the country but these will become more widespread throughout the course of the afternoon and evening.

"Showers will be quite intense in nature and there will be some thunder storm activity bringing with it the risk of some flash flooding and the risk of some hail as well.

Remaining heavy, occasionally thundery, rain over northern parts of the country will soon clear, giving way to bright or sunny spells and showers today. Some of the showers will be heavy, with the potential for flash flooding. Top temperatures 18 to 22 degrees. Shannon Radar N/A pic.twitter.com/ennbQtnD3X— Met Éireann (@MetEireann) August 9, 2019

Road users are urged to take extra caution while travelling this morning following the heavy rain over night and the continuing showers.

The Road Safety Authority is advising motorists to allow extra distance between themselves and the vehicle in front of them.

There is a risk of aquaplaning as the surface water on the roads can separate tyres from the road causing your car to skid.

If this should happen, do not brake fast or pull sharply on the steering wheel instead ease off the accelerator and allow the car to slow down itself until you can feel the tyres regaining grip.

Drivers are urged to reduce their speed and travel with extra care.