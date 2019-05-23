NewsSportBusinessViewsLifePropertyMotorsTechFarming
Risk of no-deal Brexit increasing, says Paschal Donohoe

Minister for Finance Paschal Donohoe
By Digital Desk staff
Thursday, May 23, 2019 - 02:14 PM

The Minister for Finance says the risk of Britain leaving the EU with no deal is building.

Minister Paschal Donohoe says the threat of the UK crashing out of the EU without a deal is growing:

"The risks of a no deal Brexit scenario facing Ireland later on this year are building.

"I still believe it is still very much possible for an agreement to be reached that protects our national interests and facilitates an orderly exit of the United Kingdom from the European Union," he said.

Pressure is mounting on the British Prime Minister to step down, with prominent Leave campaigner Andrea Leadsom resigning her cabinet post in anger at Theresa May's Brexit policies.

Mrs May will meet the Chair of a group of backbench Conservative MPs tomorrow, where it's expected she will give a timeline for her departure.

A fourth vote on the withdrawal agreement is due to take place at the start of June.

While European elections take place in Ireland tomorrow, in the UK they are at the polls today.

BrexitPaschal DonohoeIrelandPoliticsEuropean Election

