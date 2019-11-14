News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Home»ireland

Risk of homeless children becoming institutionalised

Risk of homeless children becoming institutionalised
File photo.
By Digital Desk staff
Thursday, November 14, 2019 - 07:45 AM

Laws should be introduced to put a time limit on how long children can stay in emergency accommodation, a new study has recommended.

The Family and Child Homelessness report has cross-party political support and is set to be launched today.

The report will say children run the risk of being institutionalised from spending too long in hotels or other temporary accommodation.

In England, people can spend a maximum of six weeks in "unsuitable temporary accommodation", while there is a seven-day limit in Scotland.

READ MORE

FG executive council meets today to discuss Maria Bailey's future

More on this topic

Homelessness protest as City Hall launches policy on derelictionHomelessness protest as City Hall launches policy on dereliction

CBC students praised for birthday money donation to Cork Penny DinnersCBC students praised for birthday money donation to Cork Penny Dinners

300 extra beds to be made available for homeless people over the winter300 extra beds to be made available for homeless people over the winter

Gov. launches Be Winter Ready campaign which includes extra beds for rough sleepers Gov. launches Be Winter Ready campaign which includes extra beds for rough sleepers


HomelessChildrenTOPIC: Homelessness

More in this Section

Fears doctors overprescribing antidepressants to patientsFears doctors overprescribing antidepressants to patients

Man and woman arrested in connection with Cork arson incidentsMan and woman arrested in connection with Cork arson incidents

Paschal Donohoe 'recoiled' from Noel Grealish's comments about NigeriaPaschal Donohoe 'recoiled' from Noel Grealish's comments about Nigeria

Man to appear in court in connection with cocaine seizure in DroghedaMan to appear in court in connection with cocaine seizure in Drogheda


Lifestyle

Aileen Lee meets Christina Kenny - co-founder and design director of Lamb Design - to talk about her work and inspirations.Christina Kenny of Lamb Design: ‘I love bringing the outside in and inside out’

Tyrone designer Sharon Wauchob on her career and the worth of luxury fastion. By Paul McLachen.From Marc Jacobs to her own label, Tyrone designer Sharon Wauchob on her life in fashion

The recent sentencing of two teenage boys for the murder of Ana Kriégel has once again brought the issue of pornography into public discourse. The details of the case, which are finally coming into public knowledge, illuminate some very worrying trends that are pervasive in the modern adolescent world and as parents and indeed as a society we can no longer languish in complacency.Learning Points: Hardcore porn can pollute our children’s minds

If children are confident in interacting with others it takes away so much stress and social anxiety for them. Not too long ago, my daughter Joan and I were out with friends at a restaurant and we wanted extra water and a few other bits and Joan volunteered to go up and ask the waiter for them. My friend was really surprised at this and said that none of her children would willingly do that.Mum’s the word: We should look for chances to strengthen our kids’ social skills

More From The Irish Examiner

Examviral

Start the search

for your new job

GO

Lotto Results

Wednesday, November 13, 2019

  • 2
  • 6
  • 8
  • 9
  • 24
  • 39
  • 36

Full Lotto draw results »