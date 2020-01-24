Risk of coronavirus coming to Ireland 'moderate to low'

The Health Protection Surveillance Centre says the risk of the coronavirus outbreak coming to Ireland is "moderate to low."

Officials in China say the death toll has risen to 25 with 830 confirmed cases.

Health officials in the North expect to get test results back later on a patient being examined for the deadly virus.

The man entered the Royal Victoria Hospital in Belfast yesterday after presenting with symptoms of the illness.

It is thought the man being tested in Belfast may have recently returned to Northern Ireland from an affected area in China.

Former Stormont Health Minister Jim Wells wants anyone who travelled from the region to be examined.

"I understand that there are random checks being performed on passengers coming in from the affected area in London," said Mr Wells.

"I think there should be mandatory checks on everyone coming in and that is the best way of controlling any potential outbreak."

Dr John Cuddihy, Director of the HPSC, says the fact that there are no direct flights from affected areas to Ireland is a positive.

"The importation to Europe of cases of this coronavirus is moderate," said Dr Cuddihy.

"Now in Ireland, there are no direct flights from Wuhan. There are direct flights from Paris, London and Rome.

"So our risk of having a case in Ireland is moderate to low."

The HSE says it is a rapidly evolving situation and that it is prepared to handle a case should it arise in Ireland.

Jonathan Ball, a professor of virology, says the uncertainty surrounding the virus is causing problems.

"The big problem is we're still unsure how the virus is spreading, how widespread the virus has become in China and also where it has come from in the first place

"So these are really critical questions that need to be addressed so that we can properly bring this virus under control."