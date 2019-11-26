News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Risk of coastal flooding as Munster and Leinster hit by heavy rain

By Michelle McGlynn
Tuesday, November 26, 2019 - 07:33 AM

A weather advisory is in place for Wexford, Cork and Waterford as heavy rain hits Munster and Leinster this morning.

Met Éireann has warned of a risk of coastal flooding due to high tides, rain and swell.

The advisory came into effect at 3am and remains in place until 8pm tonight.

Remnants of ex-Tropical Storm, Sebastian, reached Ireland overnight and brought with it heavy rain and strong winds.

The rain will extend to all areas of Munster and Leinster this morning but will be followed by brighter and more showery weather in the afternoon.

There will be strong and gusty easterly winds as the rain clears with gales for a time along the south coast.

Fingal County Council issued a high tide warning for residents and motorists in Portmarnock, Sutton, Malahide, Rogerstown and Skerries.

People are asked to be aware of potential flooding around the high tide at 11.10am this morning.

Cork City Council has issued a tidal flood warning for today and tomorrow with high tides predicted at 5.15pm today and 5.34am tomorrow morning.

Earlier this morning, Union Quay, Morrison's Island and Fr Matthew Quay were closed to traffic as the quays flooded in the early hours.

Crews reopened the quays at around 7am as the waters receded.

TOPIC: Weather

