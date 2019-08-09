Rising insurance costs blamed as Longford Greyhound Stadium to close at end of month

Longford Greyhound Stadium is to close at the end of this month.

Management says the stadium has been affected by several challenging economic conditions over the last number of years.

They say rising insurance costs are among the reasons it's being forced to cease trading, with its premium recently doubling in price.

Falling attendances also led to management deciding to close the stadium.

Meanwhile, the owners of Lifford stadium in Co Donegal announced yesterday that the track would close next weekend.