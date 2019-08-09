News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Home»ireland

Rising insurance costs blamed as Longford Greyhound Stadium to close at end of month

Rising insurance costs blamed as Longford Greyhound Stadium to close at end of month
Friday, August 09, 2019 - 05:17 PM

Longford Greyhound Stadium is to close at the end of this month.

Management says the stadium has been affected by several challenging economic conditions over the last number of years.

They say rising insurance costs are among the reasons it's being forced to cease trading, with its premium recently doubling in price.

Falling attendances also led to management deciding to close the stadium.

Meanwhile, the owners of Lifford stadium in Co Donegal announced yesterday that the track would close next weekend.

More on this topic

‘Retirement homes’ for greyhounds must have facilities for other animals‘Retirement homes’ for greyhounds must have facilities for other animals

IGB launches confidential phone line for public's greyhound welfare concernsIGB launches confidential phone line for public's greyhound welfare concerns

Barry's Tea withdraws sponsorship of greyhound race in Cork Barry's Tea withdraws sponsorship of greyhound race in Cork

Minister: Immediate review of licenses for knackeries, some of which will be revoked 'if that’s what it takes'Minister: Immediate review of licenses for knackeries, some of which will be revoked 'if that’s what it takes'

TOPIC: Greyhound

More in this Section

Irish beef farmers in top 5 most carbon efficient producers, says IFA presidentIrish beef farmers in top 5 most carbon efficient producers, says IFA president

Police injured during stand off over Belfast bonfirePolice injured during stand off over Belfast bonfire

383 drivers reported for illegal licences last year, according to RSA383 drivers reported for illegal licences last year, according to RSA

One man dead, another in serious condition following Louth crashOne man dead, another in serious condition following Louth crash


Lifestyle

Time to dig out your old cowboy hat, because you’re going to need it.These are the fashion trends that are going to be big, according to Copenhagen Fashion Week

Katie Wright asks skincare pros for their handy tips.Seven ways to keep your hands looking youthful, according to experts

The Morgan is a breath of fresh air in the tourist trap that is Temple Bar, writes Caroline O’Donoghue.Raising the bar: The Morgan is a breath of fresh air in Temple Bar

Claire Spreadbury catches up with relationship expert Lucy Beresford, who reveals the importance of making time for each other.Ask an expert: How can we keep our relationship strong after having children?

More From The Irish Examiner

Examviral

Start the search

for your new job

GO

Lotto Results

Wednesday, August 07, 2019

  • 2
  • 3
  • 7
  • 16
  • 29
  • 37
  • 41

Full Lotto draw results »