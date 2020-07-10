Rise in workplace outbreaks of Covid-19, says CSO

Workplace outbreaks of Covid-19 have increased from 4% of cases to 10% since mid-April, official figures have found.

The Central Statistics Office (CSO) said in its report on the pandemic's effect in Ireland that while the number of people who have died from Covid-19 is below 10 for the last three weeks, the number of people who have been diagnosed has risen for the first time in 10 weeks.

Dublin remains the worst hit, accounting for 51% of all confirmed Covd-19 deaths. It was the only county to record more than 20 new cases in each of the past five weeks up to the end of July 3.

It is the third week in a row that Clare and Offaly recorded no new cases, and the eighth week in a row that Clare, Leitrim, Longford, Tipperary and Wexford have recorded less than 10 new cases, the CSO said.

Women and those aged between 25-44 continue to account for the highest number of confirmed cases, while half of all confirmed cases are now linked to an outbreak, with workplaces spiking by six percentage points since the middle of April.

At the week ending July 3, seven people were hospitalised, down from 653 people at the peak in the week ending March 27.

For the sixth week in a row, there have been less than five people admitted to an Intensive Care Unit (ICU), the CSO said.

Nursing homes accounted for 47% of all confirmed cases, decreasing from a peak of 50% in late April.

In terms of underlying conditions, chronic heart disease was present in 43% of deaths.