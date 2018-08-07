Rise in reported sexual crimes ‘a desirable correction’

There has been a large rise in the number of reported sexual crimes and incidents of domestic abuse, hate crime, and human trafficking last year.

The increase has been described as a “desirable correction” to the figures by gardaí as they believe such offences were potentially under-reported in previous years.

Figures published in the 2017 annual report of An Garda Síochána show the following annual changes:

- Sexual offences up 20% to 3,066;

- Incidents of domestic abuse up 16% to 9,145;

- Incidents of hate crime up 11% to 323;

- Reported victims of human trafficking up 78% to 32;

- Assaults increased 13% to 18,459.

However, the report also reveals that detection rates for a number of crimes, including sexual offences and assaults, have worsened in recent years.

Less than a third of recorded rapes and sexual assaults were solved in 2017, in contrast to 2013 and 2014 when the offenders were caught in more than half of all cases.

The Garda annual report shows that 2017 had the highest number of recorded sexual offences in the past five years with 3,066 but the smallest number of detections over the same period at 999.

Similarly, the detection rate for assaults has fallen from 61% in 2013 to 44% last year.

Meanwhile, detection rates for burglaries and robberies have remained relatively stable in the past five years with levels of 16% and 40%, respectively, recorded in 2017.

A crime is generally classified as “detected” once criminal proceedings have commenced for the offences.

They can also be considered detected in cases where an offender has died, where a child offender is treated under the Juvenile Diversion Programme, or where an essential witness is unable or unwilling to give evidence.

Fianna Fáil justice spokesman Jim O’Callaghan said the background to significant increases in sexual offences needs to be established.

Hopefully the increase in reporting of sexual offences is due to the fact that these crimes were previously under-reported,” said Mr O’Callaghan.

He noted it is possible the increase is due to increased incidence of sexual offences in our community.