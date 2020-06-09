News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Home»ireland

Rise in house prices and average rents in May

Rise in house prices and average rents in May
By Digital Desk staff
Tuesday, June 09, 2020 - 07:32 AM

The price of housing across the country has risen by 3.7% in May.

The latest Daft.ie Housing Market Report shows the rebound after the cost of buying a home fell by 5.5% in April.

The number of places available to rent is up slightly nationwide by 6% in May, compared to the same month last year.

It also found a 0.6% rise in average rents in May, compared to April.

The report said that the average monthly rent nationwide in May was €1,398, 0.7% higher than a year ago.

Meanwhile, the average listed sale price was €245,545, 1.6% lower than in May 2019.

In the whole country, the report found that there were 22% fewer homes for sale on 1 June 2020 than on the same date a year previously.

The report states that "this reflects a collapse in new ads of homes for sale, with just one quarter the number of homes put on the market in May 2020 than the same month a year ago."

Ronan Lyons, an economist at Trinity College Dublin and author of the Daft Report, said: “The latest figures from the housing market shows clear differences in how sale and rental markets are responding.

"Sale markets have been more volatile – something to be expected given the role confidence plays in making a home purchase. Rental markets have been steadier but are also pointing to lower rental levels.

"As the economy begins to open up again after the Covid-19 lockdown, it remains to be seen the extent of the damage, in particular in the numbers out of work. Ireland’s ability to get back to work – and to reconnect with the rest of the world economy – will be critical in restoring a healthy level of housing demand. Nonetheless, huge underlying supply shortages remain, in particular homes for renters in Ireland’s main cities."

READ MORE

Coronavirus: Social distancing guidelines for hospitality sector being examined

More on this topic

Ashton Park House: Every bit as fine as when it was first built Ashton Park House: Every bit as fine as when it was first built

Join the dashing list of Co Cork castle owners with Glengarriff Castle: It's a snip at €2.75mJoin the dashing list of Co Cork castle owners with Glengarriff Castle: It's a snip at €2.75m

Most people happy to work from home — but 51% wouldn’t do it full timeMost people happy to work from home — but 51% wouldn’t do it full time

Property sales to 'plummet by up to 50%' due to Covid-19 crisisProperty sales to 'plummet by up to 50%' due to Covid-19 crisis


Lunchtime News Wrap

A lunchtime summary of content highlights on the Irish Examiner website. Delivered at 1pm each day.

Sign up

TOPIC: Property

More in this Section

Hairdressers' trade group in bid to reopen by end of JuneHairdressers' trade group in bid to reopen by end of June

Public ‘misled’ on Caherciveen direct provision centrePublic ‘misled’ on Caherciveen direct provision centre

'Refreshed' mental health plan promises online services'Refreshed' mental health plan promises online services

Eamon Ryan: 'a broad range of new taxes' to fund post-Covid recoveryEamon Ryan: 'a broad range of new taxes' to fund post-Covid recovery


Lifestyle

Shelves and bookcases and how we organise them are trending large thanks to video conferencing in lockdown and our curiosity about what’s happening in the background, writes Carol O’CallaghanHow to boost your bookcase credibility

If you've ever been on a YouTube binge, mindlessly watching video after video, and wondered where exactly the clip recommendations are coming from, then the Rabbit Hole is for you.Podcast Corner: Down the YouTube rabbit hole

The late great artist was a regular visitor to West Cork, despite compo culture scuppering plans for him to work on a piece in Ireland, writes Ellie O’ByrneChristo: Rejected in Dublin, loved in West Cork

Despite the Covid crisis, Cork Midsummer Fest has managed to put together a programme of events. Lorraine Maye tells Des O’Driscoll how they managed itLorraine Maye: Re-launching Cork's midsummer festival in a time of Covid

More From The Irish Examiner

Lunchtime News Wrap

A lunchtime summary of content highlights on the Irish Examiner website. Delivered at 1pm each day.

Sign up

Start the search

for your new job

GO

LOTTO RESULTS

Saturday, June 6, 2020

  • 11
  • 22
  • 27
  • 28
  • 34
  • 36
  • 45

Full Lotto draw results »