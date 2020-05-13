Rise in domestic violence during pandemic 'should be a concern to all of us', says Minister

The Justice Minister Charlie Flanagan has said there has been an increase in the cases of domestic violence during the Covid-19 restrictions.

A number of TDs have raised concerns as those in abusive situations have been unable to get away from them.

Justice Minister Charlie Flanagan told the Dáil that it is a particularly concerning aspect of the past few weeks, saying "it should be a concern to all of us, it certainly is a priority to me".

The Minister said: "The women, men and children who perhaps feel most vulnerable and afraid at this time are victims of domestic abuse, those whose homes are tragically anything but safe.

"We recognised at the earliest stage that being asked to ‘stay at home’ must bring added risk and a real sense of fear for victims of domestic abuse and came together with key partners to devise a new plan."

This has included: Establishment by Gardaí of a special ‘Operation Faoiseamh’ on domestic abuse; and

Special measures by the Courts Service and Legal Aid Board to give priority to domestic abuse and childcare cases.

He added: "While not within my remit, I understand Tusla has put a range of practical supports in place in relation to refuge accommodation.

"We have also launched a public awareness campaign which has delivered a hard-hitting campaign across TV, radio, social and traditional media.

"I strongly urge anyone suffering domestic abuse to reach out for help. The State and frontline services in the community are standing together to support you. More information on where to find support is available at www.stillhere.ie."