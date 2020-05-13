News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Home»ireland

Rise in domestic violence during pandemic 'should be a concern to all of us', says Minister

Rise in domestic violence during pandemic 'should be a concern to all of us', says Minister
By Digital Desk staff
Wednesday, May 13, 2020 - 07:09 PM

The Justice Minister Charlie Flanagan has said there has been an increase in the cases of domestic violence during the Covid-19 restrictions.

A number of TDs have raised concerns as those in abusive situations have been unable to get away from them.

Justice Minister Charlie Flanagan told the Dáil that it is a particularly concerning aspect of the past few weeks, saying "it should be a concern to all of us, it certainly is a priority to me".

The Minister said: "The women, men and children who perhaps feel most vulnerable and afraid at this time are victims of domestic abuse, those whose homes are tragically anything but safe.

"We recognised at the earliest stage that being asked to ‘stay at home’ must bring added risk and a real sense of fear for victims of domestic abuse and came together with key partners to devise a new plan."

    This has included:

  • Establishment by Gardaí of a special ‘Operation Faoiseamh’ on domestic abuse; and

  • Special measures by the Courts Service and Legal Aid Board to give priority to domestic abuse and childcare cases.

He added: "While not within my remit, I understand Tusla has put a range of practical supports in place in relation to refuge accommodation.

"We have also launched a public awareness campaign which has delivered a hard-hitting campaign across TV, radio, social and traditional media.

"I strongly urge anyone suffering domestic abuse to reach out for help. The State and frontline services in the community are standing together to support you. More information on where to find support is available at www.stillhere.ie."

READ MORE

HSA yet to inspect any of 200 complaints about alleged Covid-19 breaches by firms

More on this topic

Johnny Depp kind, attentive and non-violent, says ex-partner Vanessa ParadisJohnny Depp kind, attentive and non-violent, says ex-partner Vanessa Paradis

JK Rowling donates £1m to help homeless and domestic abuse victimsJK Rowling donates £1m to help homeless and domestic abuse victims

'Reach out when she can't': Safe Ireland urges public to help women at risk of domestic violence'Reach out when she can't': Safe Ireland urges public to help women at risk of domestic violence

New domestic violence legislation in North will make coercive control a criminal offenceNew domestic violence legislation in North will make coercive control a criminal offence


Lunchtime News Wrap

A lunchtime summary of content highlights on the Irish Examiner website. Delivered at 1pm each day.

Sign up

domestic violenceTOPIC: Domestic Violence

More in this Section

Covid-related conditions accounting for half of admissions to St John of God HospitalCovid-related conditions accounting for half of admissions to St John of God Hospital

Covid-19 claims another 10 people as HSE reveals 84% of patients have recoveredCovid-19 claims another 10 people as HSE reveals 84% of patients have recovered

Italian students complete lockdown Leaving Cert in CorkItalian students complete lockdown Leaving Cert in Cork

Stormont Committee hears physical posts at Northern Ireland's ports set for fundingStormont Committee hears physical posts at Northern Ireland's ports set for funding


Lifestyle

Going green on the ocean blue.Copenhagen set for world’s first ‘parkipelago’ – a network of floating island parks

Like all other venues, it is currently closed and now that the Government have advised that theatres won’t re-open until August 10.The Everyman Theatre responds to Covid-19 restrictions

Eugene Lamb features in TG4's new series, An Bhoirinn, about the Burren area of Co Clare.Question of Taste: Eugene Lamb, uilleann pipe maker and botanist

GRANOLA – a handful makes a sustainable snack and a delicious summer breakfast. Oats are mixed with sugar or honey, sometimes with dried fruit, nuts and seeds and coated in an oil - often rapeseed or sunflower so it toasts in the oven to give it a cooked, crunchy feel.Our daily crunch: Top 8 granolas put to the test

More From The Irish Examiner

Lunchtime News Wrap

A lunchtime summary of content highlights on the Irish Examiner website. Delivered at 1pm each day.

Sign up

Start the search

for your new job

GO

LOTTO RESULTS

Saturday, May 9, 2020

  • 13
  • 18
  • 30
  • 41
  • 42
  • 44
  • 37

Full Lotto draw results »