News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Home»ireland

Riot police dealing with ‘significant disorder’ sparked by Irish unity march protests in Glasgow

Riot police dealing with ‘significant disorder’ sparked by Irish unity march protests in Glasgow
By Press Association
Friday, August 30, 2019 - 10:11 PM

Riot police, mounted officers, a force helicopter and dog units are being used in Glasgow after protesters against an Irish unity march sparked “significant disorder”.

Police said the planned march through the city’s Govan area , organised by the James Connolly Republican Flute Band, was met by hundreds of “disruptive” counter demonstrators at around 7pm.

The force said this lead to “significant disorder” around Govan Road, which was blocked by officers.

It is extremely disappointing to see people acting in this fashion, causing fear and alarm to members of the public as well as putting many people at risk

Chief Superintendent Mark Hargreaves said: “Police Scotland has a duty to facilitate processions and any peaceful protest, but this kind of behaviour by persons demonstrating against the parade is utterly unacceptable.

“It is extremely disappointing to see people acting in this fashion, causing fear and alarm to members of the public as well as putting many people at risk.

“A range of policing resources are in place as part of a multi-agency response.

“Specialist public order officers in full protective equipment, the mounted section, air support and dog units have been deployed, and we are using proportionate tactics to de-escalate the situation as quickly and safely as possible.

“Police Scotland will undertake a thorough and robust enquiry, and take any necessary action against those found to have been causing disruption.”

Witnesses reported smoke bombs being used.

Witnesses said smoke bombs were used in the incident (Cazza @enderbyc/PA)
Witnesses said smoke bombs were used in the incident (Cazza @enderbyc/PA)

Glasgow City Council advised of the road block in a traffic bulletin and Govan Subway Station also closed due to the incident but has since reopened.

Glasgow City Council said: “Due to an ongoing Police incident Govan Road is blocked between Golspie Street and Elder Street.

“Drivers are advised to avoid the area if possible.”

- Press Association

More on this topic

Small business owners are taking the fast track to parking their tax billsSmall business owners are taking the fast track to parking their tax bills

Alien turns 40: Where no-one can hear you screamAlien turns 40: Where no-one can hear you scream

Homophobic banner briefly halts play as PSG go top of Ligue 1Homophobic banner briefly halts play as PSG go top of Ligue 1

Shamrock Rovers beat Bohemians for first time in two yearsShamrock Rovers beat Bohemians for first time in two years

GlasgowGovanRiotScotland

More in this Section

Pregnant woman charged with murder of Cork toddler Santina Cawley granted bailPregnant woman charged with murder of Cork toddler Santina Cawley granted bail

Aer Lingus flight returns to Dublin Airport after 'smell' detected on boardAer Lingus flight returns to Dublin Airport after 'smell' detected on board

M7 speed restrictions should be lifted by end of SeptemberM7 speed restrictions should be lifted by end of September

Coveney accuses Johnson of being 'totally unreasonable' in Brexit backstop rowCoveney accuses Johnson of being 'totally unreasonable' in Brexit backstop row


Lifestyle

There is really nothing as soothing, reassuring or comforting in the realm of cooking and eating than a good chicken stock. It forms the base to all of the best soups, broths and gravies, can be used to give pasta dishes more depth and is the essential ingredient that will make or break a really good risotto.The Currabinny chefs make use of leftover chicken

I’m increasingly dismayed by the often ill-informed debate on climate change. For many, ‘stop eating meat’ is considered to be the solution to all our planetary and climate change ills. Farmers of all persuasions are being tarred with the same brush and vilified.Darina Allen's failsafe beef stew

From film to fashion, books to TV, our writers pick the best cultural highlights of the season.Hot 100: The biggest tickets for this autumn

It was always the plan that I should run the farm at Ballymaloe.This much I know: Rory Allen, Ballymaloe Grainstore

More From The Irish Examiner

gaa-podcast
Examviral

Start the search

for your new job

GO

Lotto Results

Wednesday, August 28, 2019

  • 1
  • 8
  • 10
  • 35
  • 37
  • 42
  • 20

Full Lotto draw results »