News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Home»ireland

Ringfence 30% of developments for first time buyers, say FF

Ringfence 30% of developments for first time buyers, say FF
By Juno McEnroe

Political Correspondent

Tuesday, November 26, 2019 - 01:23 PM

Up to 30% of units in new housing developments should be set aside solely for first time buyers.

That's according to Fianna Fáil who have launched legislation which they say will guarantee more young people get a home as opposed to vast investment funds buying up developments.

Housing spokesman Darragh O'Brien said that thousands of apartments had been bought by big funds and struggling first time buyers were them being sold.

The Dublin Fingal TD said: “The falling rates of homeownership as the consequence of Fine Gael government policy has been to shove a whole generation of people into a rip off rental rental market, and actually allow the dream of homeownership to slip further and further away from working people in this country.

And we have now seen that Ireland falls behind the EU average in homeownership rates, and that's continuing to fall.

Under the legislative proposals, local authorities and planning authorities would be given the power to set aside up to 30% of any development for first time buyers.

Developers would then propose what level for such buyers would be included in their construction project.

However, each council would have a remit to set its own target for first time buyers.

Mr O'Brien added: “When we look at this city and and others, whole swathes of them are being bought by pension funds and embed and investment funds.

"There are situations people who are saving, scrimping and saving and paying rent of over €2200 a month, who aren't able to get on the property ladder, they're looking at new developments being built, and they're seeing that they are all being sold.”

But Fine Gael have already questioned the radical proposals.

Louth TD Fergus O'Dowd argued the idea had all the marks of “pub talk”.

He argued: “This latest one will actually incentivise institutional investors to stop providing social housing in developments, rather than do anything to help first time buyers. It does nothing for affordability, and it’s unworkable.

“This bill does the exact opposite of what it claims to do. Such poorly thought out policies are quite dangerous.”

READ MORE

'We're on our knees': Farmers protest against 'annihilation' of family farms

More on this topic

O'Devaney Gardens development could be underway within a yearO'Devaney Gardens development could be underway within a year

'All I want is to give her the life that she deserves' - Mother of ill toddler tells of poor living conditions'All I want is to give her the life that she deserves' - Mother of ill toddler tells of poor living conditions

Housing crisis concern as two-thirds of 20-year-olds still live at homeHousing crisis concern as two-thirds of 20-year-olds still live at home

Councils should show discretion to former criminals who wish to move homes – TDCouncils should show discretion to former criminals who wish to move homes – TD


TOPIC: Housing

More in this Section

Medical expert tells FGM trial falling on toy would not cause level of damage seen in case of one-year-old girlMedical expert tells FGM trial falling on toy would not cause level of damage seen in case of one-year-old girl

Young criminals getting rich quick from sale of cocaine and developing 'Al Capone mindset'Young criminals getting rich quick from sale of cocaine and developing 'Al Capone mindset'

Minister denies Cabinet revolt over his speeding proposalsMinister denies Cabinet revolt over his speeding proposals

‘It’s so wrong’: survivors plead with committee to reconsider Records Bill‘It’s so wrong’: survivors plead with committee to reconsider Records Bill


Lifestyle

Carol O’Callaghan catches up with a Cork-based art curator who has launched a service making art buying easy and how to slot it into the interior design of your home.Art buying made easy thanks to Cork curator

Columnist and trained counsellor Fiona Caine advises a woman whose fiance won’t agree to set a wedding date.Ask a counsellor: Why won’t he set a date for our wedding?

Esther N McCarthy picks rustic rugs, cool ceramics, and handcrafted toys this week.Wish List: Rustic rugs and handcrafted toys to check out this week

Last Sunday was Stir-up-Sunday. It is traditionally the day to get your Christmas baking in order.Michelle Darmody: Plan ahead to stir-up some Christmas bakes

More From The Irish Examiner

Examviral

Start the search

for your new job

GO

Lotto Results

Saturday, November 23, 2019

  • 4
  • 15
  • 20
  • 21
  • 34
  • 39
  • 19

Full Lotto draw results »