News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Home»ireland

Ring of Kerry Charity Cycle kicks off today

By Digital Desk staff
Saturday, July 06, 2019 - 07:59 AM

The annual Ring of Kerry Charity Cycle kicks off in Killarney today.

It is one of the largest single-day fundraising events in the country.

Over the past 36 years, the event has raised more than €15 million for 150 Irish charities.

Today, 6,000 participants will cycle the 175 kilometres around the Ring of Kerry before returning to Killarney.

Chairperson Bridget McGuire says it is always a unique day out: "Great atmosphere and great enthusiasm. All our charities are on site and there's tremendous work being done.

"Lots of volunteers around so everyone is looking forward to a good day and I suppose safety being the paramount thing, really, that everyone gets around in one piece without any hassle or any little accidents around the way."

More on this topic

Taoiseach wishes speedy recovery to seriously-ill Brian Cowen

Google Doodle designers ‘did not expect’ popularity

Planning permission granted for controversial energy plant in Roscommon

US to pursue citizenship question on census but plan unclear

More in this Section

'I am not trying to exaggerate': Cork man dramatically withdraws claim for damages against Clare pub

Woman jailed for kicking pregnant woman in stomach in 'reprehensible' assault

Govt accused of 'utter hypocrisy' after blocking Bill banning oil and gas exploration

Clare teen defiled girl, 15, during sleepover in tent, court hears


Lifestyle

Lindsay Woods: That high horse parked over by the barrel marked, ‘My last shred of dignity,’ is in fact mine

More From The Irish Examiner

Examviral

Start the search

for your new job

GO

Lotto Results

Wednesday, July 03, 2019

  • 18
  • 25
  • 30
  • 35
  • 41
  • 44
  • 27

Full Lotto draw results »