Ring of Kerry Charity Cycle kicks off today

The annual Ring of Kerry Charity Cycle kicks off in Killarney today.
It is one of the largest single-day fundraising events in the country.
Over the past 36 years, the event has raised more than €15 million for 150 Irish charities.
Today, 6,000 participants will cycle the 175 kilometres around the Ring of Kerry before returning to Killarney.
Chairperson Bridget McGuire says it is always a unique day out: "Great atmosphere and great enthusiasm. All our charities are on site and there's tremendous work being done.
"Lots of volunteers around so everyone is looking forward to a good day and I suppose safety being the paramount thing, really, that everyone gets around in one piece without any hassle or any little accidents around the way."
