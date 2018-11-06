Home»Breaking News»ireland

Rickshaw operators will now need to be garda vetted and hold a licence

Tuesday, November 06, 2018

Rickshaw operators will need to be garda vetted and hold a licence under new measures approved by the Government today.

The change will largely mirror existing licensing requirements for taxis and will only affect non-motorised rickshaws.

The amendment to the Taxi Regulation Act will also see motorised rickshaws banned from Irish roads.

Transport Minister Shane Ross says he hopes the changes will improve safety for passengers and for all road users.

"The Government has today approved my proposals to amend the Taxi Regulation Act 2013," said Mr Ross in a statement.

"These new measures will ensure that rickshaw drivers and vehicles are vetted and registered and I am confident that this will significantly improve safety for passengers and for all road users.

"The new approach will also enhance customer experience and help improve the ambiance in our city centres, bringing further benefits for tourism and local businesses."

