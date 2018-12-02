Rick O'Shea raises over €22k for homeless with just one tweet

Rick O'Shea has raised over €22k for the homeless with just one tweet.

The RTÉ Gold DJ sent out a tweet on November 12 asking the 22,000 members of The Rick O'Shea Book Club and fellow Twitter users to "help in some small way in the homelessness crisis."

We have 22,000 members in the @ROSBookClub. I'm asking them, and you, to help in some small way in the homelessness crisis. This is our first ever Xmas Appeal. Please donate the price of a cheap paperback book, just €5, to help the @PMVTrust. Thanks xhttps://t.co/RdRsHUAe2g — Rick O'Shea (@rickoshea) November 12, 2018

In his first ever Christmas appeal, he asked people to donate €5, the equivalent of a cheap paperback book, to help the Peter McVerry Trust.

O'Shea is stunned that his tweet has already raised €22,486 with the digits still rising.

He said: “I am genuinely stunned.

On November 12 I sent out a tweet with the hopes of raising €5,000 for the Peter McVerry Trust by December 31 and we raised that in 36 hours. I keep refreshing the page every time online and instead of flattening out, the total just keeps rising. We are now at €22,475.

"Your fiver will still make such a difference to the number of people they can help on cold, dark Irish streets this Christmas.”

A couple of weeks ago I started an appeal for the @PMVTrust and all the brilliant work they do in the field. Today we're at €21,961. Little help? Thanks xhttps://t.co/RdRsHUAe2g— Rick O'Shea (@rickoshea) November 30, 2018

Rick's appeal runs until December 31 and you can make a donation here.

- Digital Desk