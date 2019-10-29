Richard Bruton says bus lanes for electric vehicles will have to be considered

Environment Minister Richard Bruton says suggestions that electric vehicles can use bus lanes will have to be considered.

The idea was mooted over the weekend and has gained attention with government projections that a 1m EVs will be on Irish roads by 2030.

But Mr Bruton also warned that the option of EVs accessing bus lanes could have an impact on key routes for other transport users in and out of urban areas.

Speaking in Dublin, he explained: "Every year we will look as a proposals that come forward and certainly we could look at that.

I think there are obviously constraints in this in that the ambition of bus connects is to dramatically shorten the journey.

"These very dedicated routes to where motors will be kept right out. So it's hard to see that you could be consistent with delivering the high quality public transport service with having vehicles [there]. With the initial phase with small penetration of electric vehicles, it might not make much of a difference.

"Our ambition is one third of vehicles will the electric vehicle by 2030. And we want to see a very big ramp up. So we will be looking at other initiatives that might be equally effective if not more effective."

The minister's remarks come as he met city and county council chiefs today to agree a charter to introduce and improve climate action measures across local authorities.

The agreement with 31 local authorities will see the carbon proofing of future transport plans for areas as well as a 50% improvement in energy efficiency use by councils by 2030.

Furthermore, local authorities will be expected to collaborate on climate action initiatives with local community groups, local enterprise and local schools and higher level institutions.