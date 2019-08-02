News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Richard Bruton resurrects controversial broadcasting charge

By Fiachra Ó Cionnaith

Irish Examiner Political Correspondent

Friday, August 02, 2019 - 06:00 AM

People using phones or laptops to watch TV are set to be hit with new charges as part of a clampdown on those who avoid the TV licence fee.

The changes will be introduced in 2024, in addition to controversial plans to hand the TV licence fee collection contract over to a private firm for the next five years, Communications Minister Richard Bruton will confirm today.

Under existing rules, anyone who owns a television is legally obliged to pay a €160 TV licence fee every year.

However, RTÉ, which is part-funded by the €40m-a year-system, claims 12-14% of people with a television regularly flout the law.

Department of Communications officials have also said 10% of the population watch shows for free on phones or laptops.

And, after reviewing the situation, Mr Bruton will confirm today that from 2024, anyone using a device to watch TV in Ireland will be legally obliged to pay for the service.

Mr Bruton will confirm the plan — first attempted by then-communications minister, Labour’s Pat Rabbitte, in 2012 — today, alongside a separate decision to hand the TV licence fee contract over to a private firm for the next five years.

The Dáil’s Public Accounts Committee heard last year that privatisation could see over-the-top debt collection tactics imposed on hard-pressed families.

One in five primary school pupils in classes of 30 or more last year

