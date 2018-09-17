Home»Breaking News»ireland

Richard Bruton on five-day education trip in Indonesia

Monday, September 17, 2018 - 06:59 AM

The Education Minister is travelling to Indonesia today to lead a five-day Enterprise Ireland education mission.

Richard Bruton will then go to Malaysia on Wednesday to include the signing of several new bilateral agreements.

Mr Bruton will meet a number of key partners during the education trip.

He will take part in a number of strategic meetings, aimed at improving educational co-operation between Ireland, Malaysia and Indonesia.

He will arrive in Jakarta today where he will meet the Indonesian Minister of Research, Technology, and Higher Education, H.E. Muhammad Nasir.

The two Ministers will sign a Memorandum of Understanding on cooperation in the fields of Higher Education and Research.

The signing of this document will allow for the sharing of policy information and the promotion of academic, staff, student and research exchanges, to the mutual benefit of both countries.

He will then visit Malaysia from Wednesday until Friday.


