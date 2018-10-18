Home»Breaking News»ireland

Richard Boyd Barrett calls for expulsion of Saudi diplomats

Thursday, October 18, 2018 - 07:38 PM

The Dáil has heard a call for the expulsion of Saudi diplomats over the murder of journalist Jamal Khashoggi.

The government has been accused of hypocrisy in not taking measures against the Saudi government.

Jamal Khashoggi

Tánaiste Simon Coveney said he was reserving judgement in the case.

People Before Profit TD Richard Boyd Barrett, however, said Ireland should take a stand.

"A journalist who wished to speak out and call for a free press and the right of people in the Middle East to criticise regimens like this is brutally murdered by people who have been clearly now identified as associates of Crown Prince bin Salman," he said.

"What are we going to do about this?"

Digital Desk


More in this Section

Pat Breen 'never' discussed broadband plan with David McCourt and Denis Naughten

Dashcam led to arrests in ‘sickening’ attempted taxi robbery

Man scaled up apartment block after row with girlfriend, court hears

National Transport Authority wants flat fare across all commuter services


Breaking Stories

David Beckham admits marriage is ‘hard work’: Is it normal for long-term relationships to be tough?

On World Menopause Day: 5 myths you really need to stop believing

Photography awards capture life at its wildest

This is how to stay healthy as a new parent – according to The Body Coach

More From The Irish Examiner

Examviral

Start the search

for your new job

GO

Lotto Results

Wednesday, October 17, 2018

    • 13
    • 16
    • 20
    • 39
    • 42
    • 45
    • 31

Full Lotto draw results »