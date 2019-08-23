News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Home»ireland

Reynolds ‘less republican than Haughey but grasp on NI realities unclear’

Reynolds ‘less republican than Haughey but grasp on NI realities unclear’
By Press Association
Friday, August 23, 2019 - 08:49 AM

Former taoiseach Albert Reynolds’ grasp on the realities of political life in Northern Ireland may have been uncertain, British officials said.

The Fianna Fail leader was impatient for progress in February 1992.

Albert Reynolds did not have the staunchly republican background of previous taoisigh like Charles Haughey (pictured) but his Cabinet was more sympathetic to republicanism, records showed (PA)
Albert Reynolds did not have the staunchly republican background of previous taoisigh like Charles Haughey (pictured) but his Cabinet was more sympathetic to republicanism, records showed (PA)

He did not have the staunchly republican background of previous taoisigh like Charles Haughey but his Cabinet was more sympathetic to republicanism, records showed.

An historical briefing from the Foreign and Commonwealth Office (FCO) was released by the Public Records Office of Northern Ireland (PRONI) on Friday.

The official document said: “It is uncertain what grasp Mr Reynolds has of realities in Northern Ireland.

“The commitment to work for a new path for peace might cover ideas for imposing a solution which bear little relation to the realities of what would be accepted in Northern Ireland.

“Mr Reynolds believes problems have solutions and will want to identify one, perhaps impatiently.”

His priorities in 1992 included drawing unionists into early peace process talks and stressing Irish concerns on issues like law enforcement.

It would be more than two years before the IRA and loyalist ceasefires.

The briefing acknowledged the political and public pressures facing Mr Reynolds on Northern Ireland.

It said: “Unlike Mr Haughey, Mr Reynolds does not have a background of republican sympathies.

“But his Cabinet includes more members with such a background than Mr Haughey’s did.

“Mr Reynolds is likely to give his ministers greater freedom of manoeuvre than Mr Haughey did.”

British officials said the prospect of an early Irish election in a bid to achieve a clear Fianna Fail majority may create inhibitions around Northern Ireland.

The note added: “It is unclear how much Mr Reynolds might be prepared to risk on new policy lines.

“The essence of his public remarks so far has been continuity.

“The people in his party opposed to change are precisely those he will have to face if he is to alter the law on divorce and contraception.”

- Press Association

More on this topic

DUP sought Troubles curfews in NIDUP sought Troubles curfews in NI

Payments to people injured during the Troubles 'should be tiered', commissioner saysPayments to people injured during the Troubles 'should be tiered', commissioner says

Victims of Troubles killings rally for truthVictims of Troubles killings rally for truth

Most notorious areas of Belfast now flooded with Troubles tourists, guide saysMost notorious areas of Belfast now flooded with Troubles tourists, guide says

Albert ReynoldsTOPIC: The Troubles

More in this Section

60 years of policing cooperation with UK will ‘fall away’ after no-deal Brexit60 years of policing cooperation with UK will ‘fall away’ after no-deal Brexit

Stormont vacuum ‘a problem’ in fight against dissidents, PSNI chief warnsStormont vacuum ‘a problem’ in fight against dissidents, PSNI chief warns

Spike Island and Cliffs of Moher shortlisted for World's Best Attraction awardSpike Island and Cliffs of Moher shortlisted for World's Best Attraction award

All Together Now promoters 'truly sorry' for traffic chaos at festivalAll Together Now promoters 'truly sorry' for traffic chaos at festival


Lifestyle

RP O’Donnell says it is hard to find anywhere better than Boston to show your family a great time as he returns to a city he used to call homeA family friendly holiday guide to get the best out of beautiful Boston

More From The Irish Examiner

gaa-podcast
Examviral

Start the search

for your new job

GO

Lotto Results

Wednesday, August 21, 2019

  • 10
  • 13
  • 23
  • 24
  • 25
  • 44
  • 12

Full Lotto draw results »