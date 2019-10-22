Revised plans for controversial Bus Connects plan to be unveiled

An extra high frequency route has been added to the plan to overhaul Dublin's bus network.

A revised version of Bus Connects is to be unveiled this morning.

More than 50,000 submissions have been made to the National Transport Authority about the controversial Bus Connects project.

The plan aims to redesign and simplify Dublin's bus network with a series of high frequency spines running from the suburbs to the city centre with buses coming every four to eight minutes.

It is understood that an eighth major route has been added that will bring passengers from Howth and Portmarnock into the city through Raheny.

Five direct services to Beaumont Hospital are also expected to be unveiled today along with increased frequency on the 33 and 33x routes.

Brian Caulfield from Trinity College's School of Engineering says we could also see capacity increase by a fifth.

"Some of the figures that I've seen suggest that bus services will increase by about 20% across the capital," said Mr Caulfield.

"If you look at that in terms of the figures that Dublin Bus currently take - which is about 140-145 million passengers a year - you're talking about an extra 30 million passengers in the network which would be equivalent to a doubling of the Luas."