Review to be carried out into deaths of mother and baby in Cork hospital

Marie Downey
By Evelyn Ring

Irish Examiner Reporter

Thursday, March 28, 2019 - 01:20 PM

An independent review will be carried out into the death of Limerick mother of three, Marie Downey, and her newborn son this week at Cork University Hospital, Health Minister Simon Harris has said.

Mr Harris said his thoughts and sympathies were Ms Downey's family.

"This is an extraordinary tragedy; it is just so upsetting and devastating to have a mother and her newborn son pass away in one of our hospitals," he said.

He said it would not be enough that a hospital or hospital group would examine this matter

The minister said the review would be carried out under the auspices of Dr Peter McKenna, head of the HSE's Women and Infant Health Programme.

The review is separate from an investigation into the deaths of Ms Downey and her son, Darragh, ordered by the South West Hospital Group that includes CUMH.

Mr Harris said he changed the procedures some time ago following another tragic maternal death so that there was an independent review of such deaths.

