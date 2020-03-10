News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Home»ireland

Review to be carried into Scouting Ireland’s governance

Review to be carried into Scouting Ireland’s governance
By Press Association
Tuesday, March 10, 2020 - 03:56 PM

Another review into Scouting Ireland’s governance and safeguarding arrangements is set to take place, the Minister for Children has confirmed.

Brigid McManus, former secretary general of the Department of Education and Skills, has been asked to carry out the assessment of Scouting Ireland’s operations.

The department said it is a follow-up from Jillian van Turnhout’s governance review, which was published in June 2018.

The report made a number of recommendations for Scouting Ireland to address deficits in Scouting Ireland.

It followed an earlier report which found evidence of alleged child abuse victims in the organisation.

The department said that, following Ms van Turnhout’s report, Scouting Ireland has provided regular information to Katherine Zappone on the progress it has made in implementing the recommendations.

The organisation’s most recent written progress report was given in October 2019.

The Minister said in December that Scouting Ireland told her it had implemented all recommendations in full.

The Minister said she has asked Ms McManus to carry out the independent review on the organisation’s current position, with an aim to have it completed by next month.

The review will examine whether the recommendations of the report have been “fully and satisfactorily” implemented and will take account of any relevant developments.

Ms McManus is currently a board member of Children’s Health Ireland (CHI) and chairs the Board’s Governance and Nominations Committee.

Last year, the government said it would consider a statutory inquiry into allegations of historical sexual abuse at the organisation.

It followed an RTÉ Investigates programme which revealed that former scouts alleged they were abused, while members of the Catholic Boy Scouts of Ireland and the Scouting Association of Ireland expressed concerns that Scouting Ireland had been allowed to carry out its own review of the complaints.

Fianna Fáil leader Micheál Martin has also called for a statutory, independent and transparent inquiry into the allegations.

READ MORE

Coronavirus: Speculation that schools could shut over outbreak dismissed

More on this topic

Former scout leader arrested in Cork as part of probe into sex abuse allegationsFormer scout leader arrested in Cork as part of probe into sex abuse allegations

Zappone: Past abuse in Scouting Ireland has ruined, and continues to ruin livesZappone: Past abuse in Scouting Ireland has ruined, and continues to ruin lives

Scouting Ireland criticised over recent Oireachtas appearanceScouting Ireland criticised over recent Oireachtas appearance

'Scouting Ireland inherited legacy sex abuse issues'- Chairperson'Scouting Ireland inherited legacy sex abuse issues'- Chairperson


Katherine ZapponeScouting IrelandTOPIC: Scouting Ireland

More in this Section

Woman's section of Limerick Prison 39% above capacityWoman's section of Limerick Prison 39% above capacity

Heavy rain expected in 15 counties todayHeavy rain expected in 15 counties today

Visa programme for Australian workers in US could be extended to IrelandVisa programme for Australian workers in US could be extended to Ireland

Varadkar and Martin to meet again tomorrow after discussing 'variety of policy issues'Varadkar and Martin to meet again tomorrow after discussing 'variety of policy issues'


Lifestyle

Official advice has finally been released.Do pregnant women need to worry more about the coronavirus?

Anna Collins was introduced to the idea that food can be thy medicine earlier than most.'It wasn’t airy, fairy stuff': How diet can support the journey to wellness

Give your Mam a day of rest this Mother’s Day, with a book she can relate to and cosy up with. Hannah Stephenson selects 10 of the best.10 top reads for Mother’s Day

The problem with the coronavirus is trying to find someone you can believe.Learner Dad: What is the correct amount of panic for parents to apply over Covid-19?

More From The Irish Examiner


Start the search

for your new job

GO

LOTTO RESULTS

Saturday, March 7, 2020

  • 12
  • 14
  • 22
  • 26
  • 33
  • 45
  • 18

Full Lotto draw results »