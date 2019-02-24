Review of animal cruelty legislation to consider further regulations

A review of legislation is underway to consider further regulations following the conclusion of one of Ireland's largest every puppy farm rescues.

The Minister of State for Rural and Community Development says the three-year prison sentence handed down to a licensed dog-breeder in County Carlow, sends a strong signal to rogue dog-breeding establishments.

Sean Canney said it was an horrific case of animal cruelty on an unprecedented scale and he welcomes the outcome.

"This is something that will send out a message that people cannot and should not be involved in this kind of illegal activity and also the fact that such horrendous acts were taking place.