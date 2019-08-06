Review into CervicalCheck 'IT-glitch' to be published

A review into an "IT-glitch" which caused hundreds of women not to receive their smear test results is due to be published today.

It was revealed last month that around 800 women who had repeat HPV tests didn't receive their results due to an IT issue at the Quest Diagnostics lab in Virginia.

It centred on tests carried out from late last year to June this year.

Professor Brian MacCraith, President of Dublin City University, was chosen by the HSE to carry out the review.

The review is due to look into the following areas: