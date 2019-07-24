News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Home»ireland

Review finds local authorities biggest obstacles for Traveller housing

Review finds local authorities biggest obstacles for Traveller housing
By Digital Desk staff
Wednesday, July 24, 2019 - 09:17 AM

A new report says members of the public should not be allowed to object to Traveller accommodation.

The review by the Department of Housing found that local objections are the biggest obstacles to providing Traveller housing.

The Traveller Accommodation Expert Review found that ten local authorities did not draw down any funds for Traveller accommodation last year.

    Local authorities who used no funds are:

  • Carlow

  • Cavan

  • Cork County

  • Laois

  • Longford

  • Mayo

  • Meath

  • Westmeath

  • Wexford

  • Galway city

Former Chair of the Irish Traveller Movement Catherine Joyce says residents object without a genuine reason.

"The main objection has been that residents have objected to Traveller accommodation on the basis of prejudice and fear rather than experience of Travellers in their area," she said.

"In order to implement the plan it needs to be taken out of not just the hands of the residents but also out of the hands of the local authorities.

"They don't have the political will there to provide accommodation for Travellers."

READ MORE

Dublin crèche owner to step down after RTÉ investigation

More on this topic

Russia calls for investigation over South Korean airspace violation claimsRussia calls for investigation over South Korean airspace violation claims

China ‘will not rule out using force’ to reunify TaiwanChina ‘will not rule out using force’ to reunify Taiwan

Richard Bruton, ESB and Bord na Mona accused of 'fiddling while Rome burns'Richard Bruton, ESB and Bord na Mona accused of 'fiddling while Rome burns'

Garda Commissioner calls gardaí after suspecting woman of drink drivingGarda Commissioner calls gardaí after suspecting woman of drink driving

More in this Section

Micheál Martin: Boris Johnson's appointment raises 'enormous fears' for UK-Irish relations Micheál Martin: Boris Johnson's appointment raises 'enormous fears' for UK-Irish relations

Physiotherapist gets suspended sentence for glassing woman in pubPhysiotherapist gets suspended sentence for glassing woman in pub

Tesco recalling four own brand drinks due to fermentationTesco recalling four own brand drinks due to fermentation

FAI claims legal privilege for sections of documentsFAI claims legal privilege for sections of documents


Lifestyle

Homemade ice pops are handy for many reasons, they refresh on a warm day, but also you know exactly what is in them; no strange colourings or preservatives.Michelle Darmody's home made ice pops

Sometimes travel can be more about the journey than the destination, as Caroline Hennessy and her family discovered when they took a 13-hour overnight journey from San Sebastián to Lisbon to check out the Trenhotel experienceTravelling by train in Europe - with kids

The Great Hack looks at the implications of the scandal involving Cambridge Analytica and Facebook, writes Laura Harding.When tech firms go bad: Netflix's new documentary on Cambridge Analytica / Facebook scandal

Often hailed as one of the greatest animated films ever made, The Lion King has a special place in the hearts of generations of children.New King of the jungle: The director behind The Lion King remake

More From The Irish Examiner

Examviral

Start the search

for your new job

GO

Lotto Results

Saturday, July 20, 2019

  • 9
  • 13
  • 34
  • 35
  • 37
  • 41
  • 43

Full Lotto draw results »