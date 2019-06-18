News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Revenue warns of email and text scam

By Digital Desk staff
Tuesday, June 18, 2019 - 05:14 PM

People are being warned of a new scam aimed at those waiting for tax refunds.

People awaiting tax refunds from Revenue should be aware of a new scam which aims to take their banking details.

Someone claiming to be Revenue is sending emails and texts looking for credit card and debit card details in order to pay out the refund.

The Commission never sends emails or texts which would require customers to respond with personal information.

Anyone who may have handed details over is being advised to contact their bank or credit card company immediately.

