Home»Breaking News»ireland

Revenue wants new tax rate for country's high earners

Tuesday, August 21, 2018 - 10:04 AM

The Revenue Commissioners want a new tax rate for the country's highest earners.

They say anyone making more than €80,000 a year should have to pay 43% income tax.

Currently the top tax band is 40%, which kicks in when a single person without children earns over €34,500.

Revenue has based its figures on estimates for the tax take next January.

But Sinn Féin's Pearse Doherty says it has set the income threshold too low.

"There's no doubt about it, you can bring in a lot of money if you introduced a third rate of tax.

"What is being reported in the papers today is introducing it at a rate of €80,000. That's not a level I agree with.

"We've always argued that the starting point for a third rate of tax would be the income above €100,000.

- Digital Desk


Related Articles

Government considering tax rise on workers to boost welfare budget for pensioners

Heritage tax breaks: Review needed

Trump denies he’s to blame for Harley-Davidson decision

Harley-Davidson to shift motorbike production overseas over EU tariffs

More in this Section

Post-mortems due on bodies of man and woman who died in Donegal collision

Half of parents cut spending on clothing and goods to with 3rd level costs

10% increase in passengers flying local routes from Dublin to Kerry and Donegal

Knock apparition community prepares for Pope’s arrival


More From The Irish Examiner

Examviral

Start the search

for your new job

GO

Lotto Results

Saturday, August 18, 2018

    • 3
    • 8
    • 12
    • 18
    • 22
    • 32
    • 17

Full Lotto draw results »