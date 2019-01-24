Revenue to recruit 400 staff to deal with potential 12-fold rise in customs paperwork in event of no-deal Brexit

Revenue is planning to hire an extra 400 staff by March to deal with a potential no-deal Brexit.

It is expected to rule out having customs posts at the border when it appears before an Oireachtas committee later today.

According to the Irish Times, Revenue Commissioners chairman Niall Cody will say there could be a 12-fold increase in customs paperwork that will have to be processed after Britain leaves.

Fianna Fáil TD and Chair of the Oireachtas Finance Committee, John McGuinness, said it is important Ireland is prepared for all outcomes.

Mr McGuinness said: "It would not surprise me if there was work being done behind the scenes of government to establish exactly how they would respond to a hard border.

"I would sincerely hope that the British will find a way out of this, understand the huge implications for, not just their country, but for other trading partners that are significant to them, like Ireland."