Revenue officers have seized more than 7,800 cigarettes, 20kgs tobacco and a car in Co. Wexford.

Officers found the haul during a raid on a house in Enniscorthy today.

The unstamped cigarettes, branded ‘Excellence’ and Winston’ and tobacco, branded ‘Amber Leaf’ and ‘Virginia’, have a combined retail value of over €16,500, representing a potential loss to the Exchequer of almost €13,500.

A Lithuanian man in his 40s was questioned by Revenue officers.

Investigations are continuing.