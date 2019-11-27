News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Home»ireland

Revenue seizes MDMA worth €60,000 at Dublin Airport

Revenue seizes MDMA worth €60,000 at Dublin Airport
Revenue dog Blue
By Digital Desk staff
Wednesday, November 27, 2019 - 04:16 PM

Revenue officers in Dublin Airport have seized 1kg of MDMA with an estimated street value of €60,000.

The drugs were found with the assistance of detector dog Blue when Revenue officers stopped and searched the luggage of a 28-year-old man from Northern Ireland who had disembarked a flight from Amsterdam.

The man was arrested by gardaí and detained at Ballymun garda station on Monday.

The man appeared in court yesterday on charges of importation of a controlled substance. He was remanded in custody to Cloverhill Prison and will appear again at Cloverhill District Court on December 3.

The seizure was a result of one of Revenue's routine operations targeting smuggling and shadow economy activity.

If businesses, or members of the public have any information about smuggling, they can contact Revenue in confidence on 1800 295 295.

An image of the drugs, provided by Revenue
An image of the drugs, provided by Revenue

READ MORE

'I have always denied any wrongdoing' - Sexual assault charge against Al Porter dropped


More in this Section

'Serious harm' charges brought against couple as daughter, 9, spends fourth month in hospital'Serious harm' charges brought against couple as daughter, 9, spends fourth month in hospital

BAI rejects complaints about vaccines and famous movie sceneBAI rejects complaints about vaccines and famous movie scene

DNA sample from Sprite bottle could be key in Ciara Glennon murder trialDNA sample from Sprite bottle could be key in Ciara Glennon murder trial

TD's son gets chance to avoid criminal conviction after admitting to spitting at Garda while resisting arrestTD's son gets chance to avoid criminal conviction after admitting to spitting at Garda while resisting arrest


Lifestyle

Fiann Ó Nualláin offers advice on preventing and treating a fungal infection that disrupts healthy growth.Root out this threat to your vegetable patch

Autumn is fast sliding into Winter, the gardens and greenhouses look quite different to when the 12 Week students arrived in September.Darina Allen: Enjoy natures winter bounty with these recipes and ferments

David Gray released White Ladder on this day in 1998. He tells Des O’Driscoll about the slow-burn success of the album that changed his life.This day 21 years ago David Gray released slow-burner album White Ladder

More From The Irish Examiner

Examviral

Start the search

for your new job

GO

Lotto Results

Saturday, November 23, 2019

  • 4
  • 15
  • 20
  • 21
  • 34
  • 39
  • 19

Full Lotto draw results »