Revenue seize two puppies in Dublin Port

Two puppies have been seized in Dublin Port, Revenue have said.

On Wednesday, Revenue officers seized two eight-week-old chihuahua cross puppies when they stopped and questioned a man who was travelling to the UK.

The man did not have pet passports for the dogs. The dogs were not microchipped as required under the Animal Health and Welfare Act 2013.

The puppies were transferred into the care of the DSPCA where they are now receiving veterinary attention.

Picture: Revenue

Revenue collaborates closely with the DSPCA and other bodies to combat illegal puppy trading.

In a separate operation on Wednesday, Revenue officers seized approximately 1kg of herbal cannabis following a search of a property in Waterford City.

The illegal drugs have an estimated street value of €20,000.

Picture: Revenue

The joint operation was conducted by Revenue’s Customs Service, the Garda National Drugs and Organised Crime Bureau and the Waterford City Garda Drugs Unit.

A 29-year-old Irish man was arrested by gardaí and is currently being detained at Waterford City Garda Station under the provisions of Section 2 of the Criminal Justice (Drug Trafficking) Act 1996.

Revenue said investigations are ongoing following both operations.