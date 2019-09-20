News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Home»ireland

Revenue seize tobacco and cigarettes worth over €1m in Dublin Port

Some of the cigarettes seized at Dublin Port. Picture: Revenue
By Digital Desk staff
Friday, September 20, 2019 - 11:22 AM

Revenue officers in Dublin Port last night seized over a tonne processed tobacco that had arrived into Dublin Port in a shipment from China.

The tobacco, weighing 1.4 tonnes, had a retail value of over €815,000, according to a Revenue spokesperson who said that it represented a loss to the Exchequer of approximately €721,000.

Yesterday’s seizure followed on from another seizure of 432,000 cigarettes in Dublin Port earlier this month.

The cigarettes, which also originated from China, were branded ‘MB Blue’ and ‘Benson & Hedges’ and had a retail value of €234,000 representing a loss to the Exchequer of approximately €203,000.

Revenue have said that investigations are ongoing and appealed to the public to contact them if they have any information.

READ MORE

Taoiseach praises outgoing Jim Daly: 'I always admired his directness, his capacity for independent thought'

More on this topic

Gardaí seize €20k worth of cannabis in Co Cork raidGardaí seize €20k worth of cannabis in Co Cork raid

Man due in court in connection with Dublin drug and gun seizureMan due in court in connection with Dublin drug and gun seizure

Man due in court after €50k drug seizure in M1Man due in court after €50k drug seizure in M1

Gardaí seize €90k worth of drugs in Co Limerick Gardaí seize €90k worth of drugs in Co Limerick


TOPIC: Drug seizures

More in this Section

Concern for children's safety following 'alleged suspicious approach' in DublinConcern for children's safety following 'alleged suspicious approach' in Dublin

More focus on livelihoods needed in Brexit talks, says Micheál Martin More focus on livelihoods needed in Brexit talks, says Micheál Martin 

Ireland’s only dedicated track for car drifting facing uncertain futureIreland’s only dedicated track for car drifting facing uncertain future

Emergency care resources 'highly skewed' to North East, study findsEmergency care resources 'highly skewed' to North East, study finds


Lifestyle

Audrey's been sorting out Cork people for ages.Ask Audrey: C’mere, what’s the story with Chris O’Dowd thinking he’s better than Cork people

So, I put a link to a short story up for my students the other day. The story was by Michael Morpurgo and I was delighted to find an online copy. It can be challenging when you are relying on non-paper texts to teach.Secret diary of an Irish teacher: I love physical books and always will

Celebrated actress Siobhán McSweeney may have found fame starring in a TV series set at the other end of the country, but Cork is never far from her thoughts, writes Ciara McDonnellHome is where the art is for Derry Girls actress

There are literally hundreds of free events on offer this evening for kids and adults on Culture Night. Marjorie Brennan selects the best of them, in Cork and beyondCulture Night: Get out and make the most of it

More From The Irish Examiner

Examviral

Start the search

for your new job

GO

Lotto Results

Wednesday, September 18, 2019

  • 8
  • 13
  • 17
  • 29
  • 34
  • 37
  • 14

Full Lotto draw results »