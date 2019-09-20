Revenue seize tobacco and cigarettes worth over €1m in Dublin Port

Revenue officers in Dublin Port last night seized over a tonne processed tobacco that had arrived into Dublin Port in a shipment from China.

The tobacco, weighing 1.4 tonnes, had a retail value of over €815,000, according to a Revenue spokesperson who said that it represented a loss to the Exchequer of approximately €721,000.

Yesterday’s seizure followed on from another seizure of 432,000 cigarettes in Dublin Port earlier this month.

The cigarettes, which also originated from China, were branded ‘MB Blue’ and ‘Benson & Hedges’ and had a retail value of €234,000 representing a loss to the Exchequer of approximately €203,000.

Revenue have said that investigations are ongoing and appealed to the public to contact them if they have any information.