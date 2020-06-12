Revenue seize over €140k in drugs and cash at Dublin and Shannon airports

Revenue officers have seized €140,070 in drugs and cash following a number of searches carried out at Dublin and Shannon airports over the course of one week.

On June 9, officers at Shannon Airport seized 4kgs of Kratom worth almost €81,000.

The consignment originated from Luxembourg and was destined for an address in Mayo.

Investigations in this case are ongoing.

On June 8, officers at Dublin Airport with the help of detector dog Blue seized four packages containing over 2.2kgs of herbal cannabis.

The drugs with an estimated value of €45,200 arrived from Italy and were destined for an address in Kilkenny.

On June 5 following routine profiling, officers stopped and searched an Irish man, aged in his 20s, travelling to Amsterdam and seized €4,870 in cash.

The cash is suspected to be the proceeds of or intended for use in criminal activity.

The next day, Dublin District Court granted Revenue officers a three-month cash detention order by Judge Dermot Simms.

On June 2, officers assisted by detector dog Luca seized 455gms of herbal cannabis with an estimated value of €9,000.

The drugs originated in the USA and were destined for an address in Ballyboden in Dublin.

The seizures are part of Revenue's ongoing work targeting the illegal importation of drugs and shadow economy activity.