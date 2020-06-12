News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Home»ireland

Revenue seize over €140k in drugs and cash at Dublin and Shannon airports

Detector dogs Luca and Blue assisted Revenue officers in their operations.
By Digital Desk staff
Friday, June 12, 2020 - 09:03 AM

Revenue officers have seized €140,070 in drugs and cash following a number of searches carried out at Dublin and Shannon airports over the course of one week.

On June 9, officers at Shannon Airport seized 4kgs of Kratom worth almost €81,000.

The consignment originated from Luxembourg and was destined for an address in Mayo.

Investigations in this case are ongoing.

On June 8, officers at Dublin Airport with the help of detector dog Blue seized four packages containing over 2.2kgs of herbal cannabis.

The drugs with an estimated value of €45,200 arrived from Italy and were destined for an address in Kilkenny.

Revenue seize over €140k in drugs and cash at Dublin and Shannon airports

On June 5 following routine profiling, officers stopped and searched an Irish man, aged in his 20s, travelling to Amsterdam and seized €4,870 in cash.

The cash is suspected to be the proceeds of or intended for use in criminal activity.

The next day, Dublin District Court granted Revenue officers a three-month cash detention order by Judge Dermot Simms.

On June 2, officers assisted by detector dog Luca seized 455gms of herbal cannabis with an estimated value of €9,000.

The drugs originated in the USA and were destined for an address in Ballyboden in Dublin.

The seizures are part of Revenue's ongoing work targeting the illegal importation of drugs and shadow economy activity.

READ MORE

Man found shot in Limerick city centre may have been shot at another location

More on this topic

Revenue seize €6.2m worth of drugs at Dublin PortRevenue seize €6.2m worth of drugs at Dublin Port

Man arrested following €6.2m drug seizure at Dublin PortMan arrested following €6.2m drug seizure at Dublin Port

Second arrest made in connection with €60k cocaine seizureSecond arrest made in connection with €60k cocaine seizure

Man, 20s, arrested following €77k drug seizure in TallaghtMan, 20s, arrested following €77k drug seizure in Tallaght

TOPIC: Drug seizures

More in this Section

Garda treated in hospital following accidental shootingGarda treated in hospital following accidental shooting

Three months for drunken disturbance at Cork Penny DinnersThree months for drunken disturbance at Cork Penny Dinners

Eamon Ryan's party leadership under scrutiny after repeating racial slurEamon Ryan's party leadership under scrutiny after repeating racial slur

Government to write to UK counterparts over Daniel Kinahan controversyGovernment to write to UK counterparts over Daniel Kinahan controversy


Lifestyle

Paul Reid left school without a Leaving Certificate and is now head of the Health Service Executive. So where did it all go right, asks Catherine ShanahanHSE's Paul Reid on his prescription for success

More From The Irish Examiner

Lunchtime News Wrap

A lunchtime summary of content highlights on the Irish Examiner website. Delivered at 1pm each day.

Sign up

Start the search

for your new job

GO

LOTTO RESULTS

Wednesday, June 10, 2020

  • 6
  • 19
  • 32
  • 35
  • 37
  • 47
  • 16

Full Lotto draw results »