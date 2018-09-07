Home»Breaking News»ireland

Revenue seize nearly 700 litres of wine in Rosslare

Friday, September 07, 2018 - 04:57 PM

Revenue officers seized almost 700 litres of wine in two separate operations at Rosslare Europort today.

Officers seized more than 600 litres of wine when they stopped and searched a car that had got off a ferry from Roscoff in France.

An Irish man in his 60s was questioned.

In a second operation, officers seized 90 litres of wine when they stopped and searched another car that had disembarked from the same ferry. A man in his 50s was questioned.

The seizures have a total retail value of around €10,000 and a potential loss to the Exchequer of almost €5,000.

Investigations in relation to both seizures are ongoing.

