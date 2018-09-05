Home»Breaking News»ireland

Revenue seize more than 36,000 cigarettes in Co. Cork

Wednesday, September 05, 2018 - 11:50 AM

Revenue officers have seized more than 36,500 smuggled cigarettes in Co. Cork.

Helped by Revenue detector dog Eva, officers searched a house in Mallow yesterday after some of the cigarettes had initially been identified by officers in a consignment coming from the UK, listed on the manifest as ‘advertising stuff’.

The seized cigarettes were branded ‘Pect Blue’ and ‘NZ Slims’, and had a retail value of around €21,900, representing a potential loss to the Exchequer of €17,300.

A Polish man in his 30s was questioned at the scene by officers and a file is being prepared for the Director of Public Prosecutions.

