Revenue seize herbal cannabis worth €20,000 in West Dublin

File image.
By Digital Desk staff
Monday, July 22, 2019 - 05:11 PM

Revenue officers have seized approximately 1kg of herbal cannabis following a search, under warrant, of a property in Lucan, Co. Dublin today.

The illegal drugs have an estimated street value of €20,000.

The joint operation was conducted by Revenue’s Customs Service, the Garda National Drugs and Organised Crime Bureau and Gardaí from the Drugs Unit in Ronanstown as part of an intelligence-led operation.

A 23-year-old man, a Romanian national, was arrested by Gardaí at the scene and is currently being detained at Ronanstown Garda Station under the provisions of Section 2 of the Criminal Justice (Drug Trafficking) Act 1996.

Investigations are ongoing.

