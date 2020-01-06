News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Home»ireland

Revenue seize herbal cannabis in packages marked 'computer parts'

Revenue seize herbal cannabis in packages marked 'computer parts'
The herbal cannabis found in Portlaoise today.
By Digital Desk staff
Monday, January 06, 2020 - 03:09 PM

Revenue officers in Portlaoise have seized drugs worth €194,000.

Officers at the mail centre in the town found two parcels which came from the USA that contained around 9.1kgs of herbal cannabis.

The parcels, marked as ‘computer parts’, were being sent to addresses in North Dublin.

Another 600 grams of herbal cannabis was also found in another parcel with the help of Revenue Detector Dog Sam.

Detector dog Sam
Detector dog Sam

The parcel, originating from Spain, was destined for an address in Belfast.

Investigations are ongoing with a view to prosecution.

READ MORE

Health Minister promises 199 new beds within weeks as hospitals record worst-ever trolley figures

More on this topic

Gardaí seize €140k of heroin after stopping car in DublinGardaí seize €140k of heroin after stopping car in Dublin

Two remain in custody after €70k drug seizure in KildareTwo remain in custody after €70k drug seizure in Kildare

Gardaí seize 34,000 illegally imported cigarettes in LongfordGardaí seize 34,000 illegally imported cigarettes in Longford

Man arrested as gardaí seize €180k worth of drugs in KildareMan arrested as gardaí seize €180k worth of drugs in Kildare


revenuedrug seizurecannabisTOPIC: Drug seizures

More in this Section

Worst-ever day for trolley overcrowding with 760 waiting for bedsWorst-ever day for trolley overcrowding with 760 waiting for beds

INMO criticises HSE's 'deliberate' slow down in recruitmentINMO criticises HSE's 'deliberate' slow down in recruitment

Stormont talks resume following 'productive' weekend meeting with Irish language campaignersStormont talks resume following 'productive' weekend meeting with Irish language campaigners

Mayor of Clare: RIC commemorations are 'historical revisionism gone too far'Mayor of Clare: RIC commemorations are 'historical revisionism gone too far'


Lifestyle

Sorting out a new home or getting your existing space in order? Carol O'Callaghan has advice.From adolescence to adulting: Shaking your home up a bit

More From The Irish Examiner


Start the search

for your new job

GO

Lotto Results

Saturday, January 04, 2020

  • 2
  • 5
  • 16
  • 17
  • 22
  • 23
  • 36

Full Lotto draw results »