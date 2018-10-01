Home»Breaking News»ireland

Revenue seize four puppies at Dublin Port

Monday, October 01, 2018 - 05:58 PM

Four puppies were seized at Dublin Port this afternoon.

Revenue officers at Dublin Port seized four puppies when they stopped and questioned two men, in routine operations.

The UK nationals, who were travelling to Holyhead, did not have pet passports for the puppies, nor were they microchipped as required under the Animal Health and Welfare Act 2013.

The four male puppies, one dachshund, one chihuahua and two pomeranians were transferred into the care of the DSPCA, where they are receiving veterinary attention.

A follow-up investigation is now underway.

- Digital Desk


