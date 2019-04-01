NewsSportBusinessViewsLifePropertyMotorsTechFarming
Home»ireland

Revenue seize drugs worth over €80,000 at Portlaoise Mail Centre

The drugs seized in Portlaoise today.
By Digital Desk staff
Monday, April 01, 2019 - 05:14 PM

Revenue officers at Portlaoise Mail Centre seized 3.9kgs of herbal cannabis and 10.1kgs of khat with a combined estimated street value of €83,050.

The drugs were discovered today by officers following routine profiling, Revenue said today in a statement.

The drugs were concealed in two separate parcels from Kenya and Thailand and were destined for addresses in Dublin City Centre. One parcel was labelled as ‘clothing’ and the other as a ‘wedding gift’.

The seizure was made with the assistance of Revenue detector dog Sam.

Revenue detector dog Sam

Revenue say the investigation is ongoing.

READ MORE

High Court hears legal dispute will have 'serious implications' for Tonga's RWC preparations

More on this topic

Man due in court in connection with discovery of Dundalk grow house

Man arrested as gardaí recover €150,000 worth of cannabis in Co Louth

Two men arrested after drugs worth €320,000 and a gun seized in Galway

Man arrested over €600,000 drug seizure

KEYWORDS

Drug SeizurePortlaoiseRevenue

More in this Section

"Life is precious": Family's emotional plea as court hears 'gentle giant' died from one punch assault

Trio filmed themselves after 'violent rampage' of assaults in city centre, court hears

Psychiatrist struck off after admitting sexual relationship with patient

Mayo man who murdered two elderly brothers with special needs given date for appeal hearing


Lifestyle

Sex File: Husband refuses to sext me while at work

Darina Allen: A Food Lovers Weekend in Paris

What you need to know about micro-needling patches – the next at-home beauty trend

Bowel Cancer Awareness Month: 7 warning signs you should never ignore

More From The Irish Examiner

Examviral

Start the search

for your new job

GO

Lotto Results

Saturday, March 30, 2019

    • 1
    • 10
    • 14
    • 21
    • 22
    • 39
    • 40

Full Lotto draw results »