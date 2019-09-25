News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Revenue seize drugs worth €27,000 at Portlaoise Mails Centre

By Digital Desk staff
Wednesday, September 25, 2019 - 06:07 PM

Revenue has seized drugs with €27,000 in Portlaoise Mails Centre.

Following routine profiling yesterday, Revenue said the drugs were seized by officers from a number of parcels originating from Ethiopia and Kenya.

The parcels, some of which were declared as ‘clothing’, were destined for various addresses in Dublin city.

Revenue said investigations are on-going with a view to prosecutions.

They said the seizures are part of Revenue’s ongoing operations targeting drug smuggling.

If businesses or members of the public have any information regarding smuggling they can contact Revenue in confidence on free phone number 1800 295 295.

