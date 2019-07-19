News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Revenue seize cocaine worth over €2.5m in Rosslare

By Digital Desk staff
Friday, July 19, 2019 - 10:49 AM

Revenue have seized cociane worth over €2.5m at Rosslare Europort.

The seizure came as a result of routine profiling yesterday.

The drugs seized in Rosslare

The illegal drugs, 35kg of cocaine in all, were found with the assistance of detector dog Timba.

The drugs were found in an Irish registered horsebox, transporting eight horses, which had disembarked a ferry from Cherbourg, France.

An Irish man in his 40’s was arrested by gardaí at the scene is currently being detained at Wexford Garda Station under the provisions of Section 2 of the Criminal Justice (Drug Trafficking) Act 1996.

Investigations are ongoing.

